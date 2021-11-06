South Africa

Suspected scammer charged with swindling property buyer out of R1m

06 November 2021 - 09:36
The Hawks have arrested a suspected scammer who allegedly defrauded a property buyer out of more than R1m.
A suspected fraudster has been arrested for allegedly swindling a property buyer out of more than R1m in Gauteng.

The Hawks arrested Fhatuwani Nicholas Ngodiseni, 37, in Pretoria on Wednesday, said spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Ngodiseni “fraudulently created a duplicate email address to launder money from a Randfontein potential property buyer in October 2017”, she said.

“Further investigation revealed that Ngodiseni allegedly intercepted and redirected the property buyer to his email address where he provided new banking details. Over R1,000,040 was transferred.”

Ngodiseni appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court.  He was released on R4,000 bail on Thursday, and is expected back in court on November 22.

TimesLIVE

