Therapist in education department pay bungle awarded nearly R1m

An occupational therapist who has spent nine years fighting for a pay rise she was entitled to is in line for a payout of nearly R1m after achieving victory.

Akhona Mshumpela, who works for the Eastern Cape education department, must receive R915,000 in back pay by the end of December, an Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) arbitrator has ruled.

A Zoom session where the matter was finalised went ahead without an education department representative after arbitrator Jonathan Gruss said the hearing had been postponed too often due to departmental failings.

Internal shortcomings were also the reason for the failure to raise Mshumpela's salary in 2012 and backdate the increase to 2010, said Gruss.

“The [department's] stance from the onset is that they agree that [Mshumpela] must be translated and due to administrative reasons this was not happening,” he said.