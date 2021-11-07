Famous Blue Train derails - no passengers on board
The luxurious Blue Train derailed overnight at Union Station in Elandsfontein, near Germiston in Gauteng.
No passengers were on board.
Transnet Freight Rail's (TFR) Sibu Majozi said the incident occurred at 00:35 when 19 empty coaches of one of the Blue Trains derailed in Germiston.
“This was a staged (unmanned) train with no passengers on board. No injuries were reported on site.
“TFR will investigate the cause of the derailment and apply remedial action where necessary.
“At this stage, although Blue Train services are impacted, there will be no cancellations. There is no effect on TFR’s freight operations.”
Transnet said further updates would be provided in due course.
The Blue Train travels between Pretoria and Cape Town and Pretoria and the Kruger National Park. A three-day return trip between Pretoria and Cape Town starts from R28,915 per person sharing, while the three-day return trip from Pretoria to the Kruger National Park starts from R42,145 per person sharing.
The ten-time winner of the World's Most Luxurious Train award turned 75 this year.
Nomasonto Ndlovu, executive manager of tourism, hospitality & heritage at Transnet, said from the first quarter of the year the train welcomed international guests from the US, UK, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.
TimesLIVE