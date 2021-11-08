Confession statement in retired crime intelligence murder case is admissible

The high court in Johannesburg ruled on Monday that a confession made by an accused in the 2018 murder of retired crime intelligence official Maj-Gen Hendrick Mogoerane is admissible.

Johannesburg high court judge Majake Mabesele made the ruling after a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of the confession statement by Mzweshinga Zondo, one of the six accused, a few days after his arrest on June 2 2018.

Mabesele said he will give full reasons for his ruling in his judgment at the end of the trial.

The contents of the confession statement will be known on Tuesday when the police officer who obtained it will read it in court.

Other accused in the case include Mogoerane’s wife, Velaphi Cordelia Mogoerane, and her son Thabiso Mogoerane.

The issue arose after prosecutor Carla Britz asked for Zondo’s statement to be admitted as evidence. Zondo's defence team objected, alleging that proper processes were not followed in procuring the confession.