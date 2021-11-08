South Africa

Grade 3 Free State pupil killed by lightning on way home from school

08 November 2021 - 22:20 By TimesLIVE
A grade 3 pupil in the Free State was killed on Monday in a lightning strike.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

A grade 3 pupil from a Free State school died on Monday after being struck by lightning.

Provincial education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said that the girl was walking home with fellow pupils when the tragedy took place.

“The incident happened close to her home in the Khayelisha area in Mangaung township. The school community and parents will be given psychosocial support from Tuesday,” he said.

Condolences were sent to the girl's family, friends, fellow pupils and teachers.

This comes a few days after a teenager died in a similar incident in KwaZulu-Natal.

Storm warning issued after lightning kills KZN 13-year-old

A girl of 13 has died after being struck by lightning in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
