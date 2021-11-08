Grade 3 Free State pupil killed by lightning on way home from school

A grade 3 pupil from a Free State school died on Monday after being struck by lightning.

Provincial education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said that the girl was walking home with fellow pupils when the tragedy took place.

“The incident happened close to her home in the Khayelisha area in Mangaung township. The school community and parents will be given psychosocial support from Tuesday,” he said.

Condolences were sent to the girl's family, friends, fellow pupils and teachers.

This comes a few days after a teenager died in a similar incident in KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE