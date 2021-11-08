South Africa

Heroin worth R200m stolen from Hawks offices in KZN

08 November 2021 - 16:57
Heroin with a street value of about R200m was stolen from the Hawks' Port Shepstone offices on Sunday. File photo.
Heroin with a street value of about R200m was stolen from the Hawks' Port Shepstone offices on Sunday. File photo.
Image: Orrin Singh

At least 540kg of heroin was stolen from the Hawks office in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Sunday. 

While details are sketchy about how exactly the theft happened, TimesLIVE understands the drugs, with a street value of about R200m, were stolen from the building on Sunday evening. 

Two senior sources, one within the Hawks and another close to the investigation, confirmed the news on Monday. 

The Hawks have been approached for comment. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man bust on bus allegedly with drugs worth R2.2m appears in court

A bus passenger arrested for alleged possession of drugs worth R2.2m appeared in the Beaufort West magistrate's court on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Hawks snatch 500 bank cards from ‘loan shark’

The Hawks have seized 500 bank cards from a suspected loan shark in Mpumalanga.
News
2 days ago

Ace Magashule's former PA breaks her silence about her interrogation by the FBI and Hawks

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, has broken her silence regarding events surrounding her ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. 'I'll be back for you': Killer cop Nomia Ndlovu's chilling words to witnesses South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021