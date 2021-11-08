Heroin worth R200m stolen from Hawks offices in KZN

At least 540kg of heroin was stolen from the Hawks office in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Sunday.

While details are sketchy about how exactly the theft happened, TimesLIVE understands the drugs, with a street value of about R200m, were stolen from the building on Sunday evening.

Two senior sources, one within the Hawks and another close to the investigation, confirmed the news on Monday.

The Hawks have been approached for comment.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE