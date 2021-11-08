‘Historic moment’ as OR Tambo’s spy pen to be auctioned as NFT

A spy pen gun, once owned by anti-apartheid icon and former ANC president Oliver “OR” Tambo, will be auctioned as a non-fungible token (NFT) in a historical South African first.

An NFT is a 3D image, or digital asset, that has been loaded on a blockchain account. It is unique and cannot be replaced with something else, Adam Romyn, chief technical officer at Momint said.

“It is not hackable, so no-one can tamper with it. This is a moment in history that needs to be captured forever, and only with an NFT can you allow everyone in the public to forever know about this historical moment,” he said.

The spy pen gun is due to be auctioned at a live NFT auction in Cape Town on November 11.

Blockchain company Virtual Nation Builders has tokenised the spy pen NFT and its uniqueness has been independently certified with a crypto asset number.

All net proceeds of the sale will be used to help save the Liliesleaf Museum in Johannesburg, which has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.