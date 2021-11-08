LISTEN | Why do political parties refuse to reflect on SA's poor voter turnout?

Eusebius McKaiser invited fellow columnist and veteran journalist and editor Peter Bruce to discuss the local government election results.

They explored a number of themes, including how the electoral hegemony of the ANC has been dislodged and what the political implications are. They also discussed the realities facing the DA and the EFF, that the electoral data clearly demonstrates that the two biggest opposition parties are not immune to voter discontent.

Listen to what they had to say: