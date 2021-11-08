South Africa

Many Mpumalanga schools damaged by weekend storms

08 November 2021 - 08:01
One of the mobile classrooms at Sidlamafa Secondary School in Mpumalanga which was destroyed by weekend storms.
Image: Supplied

At least eight schools were damaged by a storm that ripped through the Ehlanzeni district in Mpumalanga over the weekend, said the provincial education department.

The school most severely affected was Sidlamafa Secondary, where mobile classrooms were ripped from the ground.

The department said the destruction would not cause any disruption to the ongoing matric exams.

The department’s Gerald Sambo said other classrooms were not affected and these would be used to accommodate pupils writing the exams.

TimesLIVE

