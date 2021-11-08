Many Mpumalanga schools damaged by weekend storms

At least eight schools were damaged by a storm that ripped through the Ehlanzeni district in Mpumalanga over the weekend, said the provincial education department.

The school most severely affected was Sidlamafa Secondary, where mobile classrooms were ripped from the ground.

The department said the destruction would not cause any disruption to the ongoing matric exams.

The department’s Gerald Sambo said other classrooms were not affected and these would be used to accommodate pupils writing the exams.

