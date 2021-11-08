MTN makes takeover approach for Telkom

MTN Group Ltd recently made a takeover approach for Telkom SA SOC in a deal that would have combined SA’s second and third largest telecommunications operators, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Telkom has so far shown no interest in a sale, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous as the talks are confidential. It remains unclear whether the larger rival will continue its pursuit, they said.

“There is no deal on the table in relation to this matter,” MTN said after Bloomberg’s inquiries, declining further comment.

A representative for Telkom didn’t immediately comment.

Following a multi-year asset disposal programme, MTN is flush with cash and looking to build on its core business. A combination with Telkom would help close the gap with rival Vodacom Group Ltd, SA’s market leader.

Telkom shares jumped 6.8% in early trade in Johannesburg on Monday to a two-year high. That values the Pretoria-based company at R30bn.