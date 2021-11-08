Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness

Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini bid farewell to Southern African-born princess Charlene on Sunday evening as she departed KwaZulu-Natal to return to Monaco.

Wearing a black, white and gold beaded collar necklace with a free-form long black dress for her flight from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport, she said: “I am looking forward to reuniting with my six-year-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella, and husband, Prince Albert.”

The princess came to SA in March to attend the funeral of the late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini. Charlene recently thanked the prince in an Instagram post for his “kindness and support”.

In May, the Royal Palace of Monaco released a statement saying she was unable to leave SA after contracting an ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection. The former Olympic swimmer was here to raise awareness about rhino poaching when she took ill.

“It has been very challenging to be here but at the same time it has been wonderful being back in SA,” the princess said.

“I’d like to thank the doctors who have done a tremendous job helping me.”