Speaker defends exclusion of lawyers in public protector impeachment proceedings before ConCourt

One of the grounds of unconstitutionality found by the high court was that, under the rules to impeach the heads of Chapter Nine institutions, lawyers may be present at parliament’s impeachment investigation and they may assist — but they may not participate. This is in contrast to the process for the impeachment of the president and for judges.

Counsel for the speaker, Andrew Breitenbach SC, argued that when a president is impeached it is punitive and the consequences are severe, including prohibiting him from serving any public office in the future and losing all his benefits. This is not the case with the public protector, he said.

He said the purpose of excluding lawyers was to make the heads of Chapter Nine institutions “personally accountable”.

“Parliament wishes to hear from her,” he said.

Breitenbach faced a number of questions from the bench on this. Justice Stevan Majiedt said he had “concerns” about the exclusion of lawyers, given that there may be times when the grounds of impeachment involved disputes of fact, which would require the evidence of witnesses and cross-examination.

Justice Zukisa Tshiqi suggested that, while a public protector may have legal qualifications, other Chapter Nine heads may not. Acting justice Owen Rogers probed Breitenbach on how it achieved greater personal accountability to prohibit legal representation, when the public protector would still, even with legal representation, be required to be present and answer questions from MPs.

Breitenbach argued that while it may be that members of the court might have drafted the rules differently, that was not enough to find them unconstitutional on the basis of irrationality. For the court to find irrationality in law, there must be no rational connection at all between the rule and its purpose.

Otherwise, the court would be trespassing on to the terrain of parliament and breaching the separation of powers, he argued.

But Dali Mpofu SC, counsel for Mkhwebane, said that the speaker’s appeal on this score “must fail completely,” arguing that the differentiation between the heads of Chapter Nine institutions and others was the “height of irrationality” and adding that Breitenbach had not addressed why judges were entitled to legal representation.