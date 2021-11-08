Wanted alleged rapist nabbed in hospital

Police in Limpopo have arrested a wanted alleged rapist after his admission to a hospital.

The 34-year-old suspect was wanted for multiple rape and robberies committed between July 2020 and August this year.

The crimes are alleged to have been committed in the Tzaneen policing area in the Pharare, Mogophong, Mogoloboto and Burgersdorp villages.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said female victims aged between 22 and 46 were reportedly lured by the suspect, who falsely advertised non-existent domestic and security employment opportunities on social media.

“Some of the desperate victims travelled from as far as KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho. The suspect waited for the unsuspecting victims at taxi ranks and bus terminals.

“On their arrival, he would make an excuse and walk with the victims, using a road that passes through bush to arrive at their destination. He would then rape and rob them of their belongings and flee the scene,” he said.

Mojapelo said the suspect was sought in connection with 14 cases of rape and robbery that took place in the villages.

“The cases were later transferred to the Tzaneen FCS unit. The team worked tirelessly and managed to track down the suspect within three months. He was arrested on November 6 2021 at Letaba Hospital. This after he was admitted with a gunshot wound allegedly sustained in Burgersdorp on November 2,” Mojapelo said.

He said the suspect is expected to appear in the Tzaneen magistrate’s court soon after his recovery in the hospital.

“Investigations are continuing,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has expressed gratitude and appreciation for the sterling work by the Tzaneen Family Violence and Child Protection unit.

TimesLIVE