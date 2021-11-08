WATCH | uMngeni mayor-elect Chris Pappas on how he learnt isiZulu

In a brief video interview, uMngeni mayor-elect Chris Pappas explains how he learnt to speak isiZulu fluently and what his aspirations are after the November elections saw the local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands become the first in the province to be governed by the DA.

Pappas is a local. He grew up in the farming community of Mooi River and later in Howick, and attended Hilton College. While his involvement in politics officially began at university, he says he first became conscious of “differences” in high school.

“I always had more black friends than white friends and that was always an issue for some people,” he said.

