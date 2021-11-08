What you said: Mmusi Maimane has what it takes to bring change as SA president
Many TimesLIVE readers believe One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has what it takes to bring change as president.
Maimane told TimesLIVE he plans to run for president because he has “an agenda for change”.
He said he will return to formal politics next year after throwing in the towel as DA leader in 2019.
“I will run for president in this country because we have an agenda for change, and sometimes the position is less than that agenda and that agenda is important,” said Maimane.
More than half, or 51%, of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE, asking what they thought of Maimane’s presidential aspirations, said they supported them because he has the ability to bring change.
A total of 44% said they felt there are stronger candidates, and 5% said they would rather keep their votes secret.
On social media, readers expressed several views, with many saying Maimane should run for president.
“Things have changed. Mmusi stands a better chance of being president than [EFF leader Julius] Malema, [ActionSA leader Herman] Mashaba and [DA leader John] Steenhuisen. Why? Because once his face is on that ballot paper and people remember the baggage that comes with political parties and they know he doesn’t have scandals. They will vote for him and I am one of those,” said Sylvester Seaka.
“They do not call him [former US president Barack] Obama for nothing. He might surprise us, just like Mashaba. A lot can change in three years and his approach to stand as an independent might work for him,” said Jabulani Wase Voti.
“I’ve always said I would vote for him but he was just in the wrong political party,” said David Molefe.
“I fully support you Mmusi Maimane and commend him for understanding the significance of waiting and timing,” said Trinity Mosethli.
“I once told one of my friends that Mmusi will one day be the president of SA. His times and seasons in the DA were a tour of duty. Keep pressing on, Destiny is calling on you.”
What is he proposing? How is he going to fix this messed up country? Only then will I decide— V-Eye (@eye_vee7) November 5, 2021
He honestly needs to join Action SA and run for president there— 𝚂𝙾𝚃𝙾𝙱𝙴 (@siyasibiya_) November 5, 2021
I think he can make a good president. He should work with Mashaba— Mavati (@Mavati8) November 6, 2021