What you said: Mmusi Maimane has what it takes to bring change as SA president

Many TimesLIVE readers believe One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has what it takes to bring change as president.

Maimane told TimesLIVE he plans to run for president because he has “an agenda for change”.

He said he will return to formal politics next year after throwing in the towel as DA leader in 2019.

“I will run for president in this country because we have an agenda for change, and sometimes the position is less than that agenda and that agenda is important,” said Maimane.

More than half, or 51%, of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE, asking what they thought of Maimane’s presidential aspirations, said they supported them because he has the ability to bring change.

A total of 44% said they felt there are stronger candidates, and 5% said they would rather keep their votes secret.