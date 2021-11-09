Budding tombstone business grew out of Soweto couple's modest florist

“A lot goes into the factory, we have 120 staff who can create anything in stone. And we have the best cutters and polishers in the business. We like to be guided by our customers.”

Nkwadi joked that their colour tombstones were a secret creation made only by them.

Khaabo also designs graves with Braille and can insert QR codes, a scanned label that contains information about the deceased.

“Our intent is to honour the legacy of loved ones — we're not always perfect but we put our heart into it.”

The couple met in university and knew that they wanted to start a business together.

“We started in the flower business. I have family in the funeral business so we started supplying flowers to funerals. In Soweto [where Khaabo is based] the funeral business is big. And we were eventually approached by funeral undertakers to make plaques and it grew from there.

“We are building new premises — so of course we now own Khaabo Construction,” she laughed. “We don't know where we will end up but we are still small and we still have room to grow.

“It makes us feel very proud when societies like Friends of Johannesburg Cemeteries notice and appreciate our work.”

TimesLIVE