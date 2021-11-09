South Africa

Cocaine worth R200m stolen from Hawks offices in KZN

09 November 2021 - 08:44
Suspects stole 541kg of cocaine with a street value of R200m and ransacked the Hawks' office. File photo
Image: Orrin Singh

An estimated 541kg of cocaine with a street value of R200m was stolen from the Hawks’ offices in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Hawks said a case of business burglary has been registered for further investigation after the break-in that happened between 4pm on Friday and 7am on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Nomthandazo Mbambo said: “One of the safes in the office, which was used to store exhibits, was tampered with. The suspects stole 541kg cocaine drugs to the street value of R200,000,000 and ransacked the office where the safes were kept.”

Mbambo said the suspects gained entry into the building by forcing open the windows. 

National Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya has appointed his deputy, Lt-Gen Tebello Constance Mosikili, to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances of the theft while the Detective and Forensic Services has been requested to investigate the matter, Mbambo said.

TimesLIVE

