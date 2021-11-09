South Africa

Dirco probing confrontation between purported Cuban officers, SA students

09 November 2021 - 07:53
The streets of Cuba. Dirco says it is working with authorities to investigate a video circulating on social media allegedly showing SA students being confronted by men in uniform in Cuba. File image
The streets of Cuba. Dirco says it is working with authorities to investigate a video circulating on social media allegedly showing SA students being confronted by men in uniform in Cuba. File image
Image: Dan Calderwood

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says its working with relevant authorities to investigate a video circulating on social media purporting to show South African students in Cuba being confronted by men in uniform.

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the department is trying to verify the video.

“That is the process that we are at the moment, we don’t know if it’s true because it has not yet been reported to the government,” he said.

Ngqengelele said once the video has been verified, Dirco will report the case to Cuba and engage the government on the matter.

In the video, a man sitting on a couch, with hands held behind his back and restricted by one of the men in uniform, is slapped by another, also in a uniform. The man is dragged away while the men in uniform proceed to accost more male students as screaming ensues.

About four men in uniform can be seen in the video.

One female student could be heard saying “voetsek” twice to the men in uniform.

It is not yet known what led to the confrontation.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Court overturns judgment reinstating soldiers fired after absconding in Cuba

The Pretoria high court has overturned a previous judgment reinstating 36 soldiers who were dismissed by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) for ...
News
1 year ago

How Cuban artists are using NFTs to socialise with the world

They will sell digital portraits of citizens and later stream live concerts and parties to show off their culture
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Cuba curbs quarantine as it prepares to welcome back tourists

Cuba will open its borders and ease entry requirements next month after vaccinating most of its people with home-grown Covid-19 drugs, allowing it to ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Cuban diaspora sends medicines to alleviate dire shortages

Wheeling two trolleys piled high with medical supplies, Marilys Colarte waits at Madrid airport to take her precious cargo to Cuba, where vital ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...