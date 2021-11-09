Dirty laundry at Eastern Cape hospitals and the plan to deal with it

When Thembisile Nogampula was admitted as a patient at Livingstone Hospital on March 24 this year, he says he was allocated a bed but no sheets and pillows.

There were other patients in his ward who slept on bare mattresses and some patients were in beds with dirty linen, he tells Spotlight.

Nogampula is the deputy chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign in the Eastern Cape.

He says he was admitted to the vascular clinic for further assessment and a scan after surgery on his left foot. He says it took courage to complain and get the nurses to bring clean linen for him and the other six patients, as there was no fresh linen in the laundry room in their ward.

“Other hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay also have a crisis when it comes to the provision of linen, but it is a nightmare at Livingstone Hospital because it receives many patients referred by other hospitals.”

Nogampula says he spoke to the hospital’s quality assurance manager and handed over the list of grievances, but the hospital management denied that there is a linen shortage.

Formal complaints system not working?

Another patient, Ntombekhaya Ralgana, had a similar experience to Nogampula at Livingstone Hospital. During Spotlight’s visit to the hospital in September, Ralgana had just been discharged.

Ralgana says many of the patients she saw relied on their families to bring them pyjamas, gowns, and blankets since there was a shortage of linen at the hospital. “I have been to Dora Nginza [Hospital] and Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital for surgeries, but this is the only hospital that is battling with linen. I don’t know why Livingstone is battling with linen when other hospitals are not.”

Another woman who spoke to Spotlight claims her mother was left for days in a bed with dirty linen in Livingstone Hospital. “There was no linen in my mother’s ward and no nighties or gowns. We had to bring her own [sleep wear] from home. My mother was sleeping on bloodied linen for days and nurses saw that and not one of them changed her bed,” the woman says. She says they complained about this to the nursing staff but did not lay a formal complaint.

The Eastern Cape health MEC’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, did not respond to requests for comment on these allegations by the time of publication.