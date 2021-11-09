South Africa

Durban harbour hit by sewage spill while residents battle water cuts

09 November 2021 - 11:48
The Durban harbour is being polluted with sewage.
The Durban harbour is being polluted with sewage.
Image: via Facebook

Load-shedding has caused sewage to flow into the Durban harbour while large parts of the city and surrounds battle water disruptions.

The eThekwini municipality said on Tuesday it was aware of sewage flooding the harbour via Lavender Creek.

“This is as a result of the Mahatma Gandhi pump station being flooded due to load-shedding. This damaged the pumping equipment, resulting in this unfortunate situation,” it said.

“The city is dosing the spill at Lavender Creek to minimise the negative impact.

“The city is repairing the pumps and this should be completed by Thursday.

Here are the areas to be hit by the big Jozi water outage

Rand Water's 54-hour planned water shutdown will see reduced supply to large parts of Johannesburg next week, the city says.
News
7 hours ago

“Beaches are being monitored continuously, particularly beaches between the North and the Bay of Plenty piers. All beaches are currently safe for public use. The city will communicate in the event of any signs of danger.”

This comes as large parts of Durban have been hit by water disruptions during repairs to infrastructure.

Residents of Morningside, Musgrave, Sherwood, Chesterville, Overport and Cato Manor were informed by the city they would be without water from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday due to a bulk sales meter needing urgent replacement at the Wiggins water treatment works.

“This requires shutting off the high-level pump line which feeds from Umgeni works into the Berea/Ridge areas.”

The city also informed residents in Hillcrest, KwaNdengezi, Ntuzuma, Kloof and KwaDabeka that they would experience interruptions to their water supply from Wednesday until Thursday.

“This is due to a severe fault in a major bulk supply line in the vicinity of Impala Ridge in Drummond which requires urgent repair.

“This will have a major impact on the western aqueduct downstream of Inchanga which affects reservoirs in the mentioned regions.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Is it safe to swim in public pools, lakes and at beaches during the Covid-19 pandemic?

There is no chance of contracting Covid-19 while swimming because "the Covid-19 virus does not transmit through water while swimming".
News
10 hours ago

Trip the light (un)fantastic: Moz power fault leaves SA further in the dark

Zambia blackout at the weekend led to problems with the supply from Cahora Bassa dam, adding to Eskom’s problems
News
23 hours ago

KZN beaches partially reopened after UPL toxic spill

Beaches between the uMgeni River Mouth and Salt Rock reopened for recreational purposes on Tuesday while fishing and harvesting of marine resources ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...