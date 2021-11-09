Government in urgent talks with Eskom as load-shedding hits matrics

Pupils wrote mathematics and religion studies on Monday and economics on Tuesday while Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding. Matrics will be writing business studies on Wednesday.

About 898,000 pupils are writing matric exams conducted by the department of basic education, the biggest assessment body.

Whittle said that the department identified electricity supply as a risk to the National Senior Certificate exams and “we therefore had teams from the department and Eskom working together over the past few months to try to find some kind of resolution to the challenges we are facing”.

“Unfortunately, our efforts to work with Eskom have not been very successful and it has compromised, obviously, the process of the exams.”

He said they were concerned as there was still a long way to go before the exams ended on December 7.

Whittle said the department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, had indicated to him on Tuesday that he had spoken to the director-general of public enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, for an urgent meeting with Eskom “to find some resolutions to the challenges we are facing”.