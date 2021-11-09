Here are the areas to be hit by the big Jozi water outage

Rand Water's 54-hour planned water shutdown will see reduced supply to large parts of Johannesburg next week, the city says.

“Rand Water, our bulk water supplier will be working on their raw water pipe that supplies their Vereeniging water purification plant. As a result, the purification plant will not be operational from 5am [on Monday] for a period of 54 hours,” said Johannesburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela.

This will impact on water supply from the Rand Water Eikenhof pump station to the south of Johannesburg CBD, and northern and western areas, she said, as supply will be reduced by 25%.

Water supply from the Rand Water Swartkoppies system to the central CBD will be also reduced by 50%.

“Water supply reduction will result in poor to no water supply during peak water demand periods in most high-lying and high-demand areas.