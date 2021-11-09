How power cuts crush livelihoods: Streets of despair as load-shedding compounds lockdown hardships

Denny Ngobeni, owner of Jopa’s place on Molambo Street, said: “My stock needs to be cold. If my beers are not cold, my customers complain. It can take two hours after the electricity is back for the beers to chill. They don’t buy as they used to because of load-shedding.”

Ngobeni has six fridges powered by electricity. His generator cannot provide sufficient power, he said.

Criminals also try to take advantage during load-shedding and he feels hamstrung helping his customers.

“There are cameras usually, but now a customer will complain that criminals have stolen their phone. How will I know who took it when there is no electricity?”

Having been in the business for 10 years, Ngobeni said: “What I have realised is that load-shedding is the same as lockdown, especially for our business. If my business depends on electricity, it means I won’t operate. Then I will have to look for an alternative which I can’t find at the moment.”

In the same street, Queen Mawela, operating a business selling kotas, said her fridge no longer works because of load-shedding.

“All the equipment we are using is ruined.”

While she has arranged to cook on a paraffin stove or gas, the 63-year-old is losing income on stock.

“We are not being treated well because when electricity keeps going and coming back, our stock is spoiled. We are losing because there is no-one who wants to eat leftover bread. I am losing a lot of money.

“Since lockdown there hasn’t been much business. When there is load-shedding it becomes worse.”