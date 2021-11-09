Is it safe to swim in public pools, lakes and at beaches during the Covid-19 pandemic?

With the December holidays fast approaching, many will trade the office for chilled afternoons at the beach and public swimming pools.

But is it safe and what is the chance of contracting Covid-19 while swimming?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no chance of contracting Covid-19 while swimming because “the Covid-19 virus does not transmit through water while swimming”.

“However, the virus spreads between people when someone has close contact with an infected person,” said the WHO.

“Avoid crowds and maintain at least a 1-metre distance from others, even when you are swimming or at swimming areas. Wear a mask when you’re not in the water and you can’t stay distant. Clean your hands frequently, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue or bent elbow, and stay home if you’re unwell.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also noted that it is not aware of any scientific reports that Covid-19 spreads to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, water playgrounds, or other treated aquatic venues.

“The virus most commonly spreads from person-to-person by respiratory droplets during close physical contact (within six feet or a few inches longer than a typical pool noodle, both in and out of the water)," said the CDC.