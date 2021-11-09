South Africa

LISTEN | Steenkamp family 'not emotionally prepared' for discussions about parole so soon

09 November 2021 - 14:39 By Paige Muller
Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for parole. File photo.
Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for parole. File photo.
Image: SIZWE NDINGANE

The pain and trauma of model Reeva Steenkamp’s murder and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius’ prison term have been dragged back into the media spotlight again, as it emerged that convicted murderer Pistorius may soon be eligible for parole.

The law states that a convicted prisoner is eligible for parole after serving half of their sentence.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned Pistorius’ culpable homicide verdict and convicted him of murder and sentenced him to 13 years and five months in the Atteridgeville Prison in Pretoria. This meant that, after he was resentenced by the Supreme Court of Appeal for shooting Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, killing her, Pistorius would be eligible for early release in March 2023.

However, this calculation failed to take into account that Pistorius had already served more than 500 days before the sentencing, which could validly be added to his time served.

Lawyer and spokesperson for Steenkamp's parents, Tania Koen, said the family was not emotionally prepared for discussions about parole so soon. 

Here is what she said: 

READ MORE:

Here is what you said about Oscar Pistorius 'being eligible for release' on parole

TimesLIVE readers expressed their opinions on whether Oscar Pistorius should remain behind bars.
News
6 hours ago

Reeva’s dad ready to speak to Oscar Pistorius as parole looms

Blade Runner’s parole date has been postponed to allow a victim-offender dialogue to take place
News
23 hours ago

‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible parole for Oscar Pistorius

Social media has weighed in on reports that former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for parole.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...