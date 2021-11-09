Man recently discharged from ICU assaulted in KZN farm attack

A KwaZulu-Natal man, who had recently been discharged from ICU, was assaulted by a gang of robbers on a farm in Estcourt on Monday night.

The Moor family was handcuffed and locked in a room while five men ransacked their farm.

DA Uthukela constituency head Alf Lees MP said John, Malcom and Doreen Moor were attacked about 9.30pm on Monday.

“The family were apparently held at gunpoint and handcuffs were apparently used to immobilise them. They were then locked in a room. The attackers assaulted Malcom, who had just been in intensive care in hospital. Family items including jewellery and guns were stolen during the attack.”

Lees said the attack was facilitated by the Eskom load-shedding that was in progress at the time and had shut down some cellphone networks where tower backup batteries had been stolen.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the attack.

“It is alleged by the complainant that on November 8 at 8.20pm, she heard the dogs barking outside her residence. Upon investigating, she was accosted by two unknown suspects at gunpoint who robbed her of various items before fleeing the scene on foot.

“A case of house robbery was opened at Estcourt SAPS for investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE