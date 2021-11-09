POLL | Would you participate in a ‘naked hike’?

An upcoming female-only “naked hike” has tongues wagging, with many weighing in on whether they would take part.

About 10 women from their mid-20s to their 40s have registered for the hike, which will take place on November 20 at an undisclosed location in the Free State.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, life coach Fanafikile Lephaku said the hike was about more than just taking your kit off, and said it was meant to encourage women participants to heal.

“You have two kinds of people — those who are not comfortable and confident in their bodies and those who have complete confidence in their bodies — like your Zodwa Wabantu. So this naked hike is to make people realise that there is a power in accepting yourself the way you are. We are trying to empower women on just that.

“We want to strip it down to say yes, you feel confident in your beautiful clothes and makeup but do you hold the same confidence in your bareness? The hike is basically about helping someone accept themselves naturally,” said Lephaku.