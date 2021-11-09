South Africa

POLL | Would you participate in a ‘naked hike’?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 November 2021 - 13:00
The event's organisers said the hike was not only about stripping naked but also about stripping down emotional scars and baggage that many carry.
The event's organisers said the hike was not only about stripping naked but also about stripping down emotional scars and baggage that many carry.
Image: Supplied

An upcoming female-only “naked hike” has tongues wagging, with many weighing in on whether they would take part.

About 10 women from their mid-20s to their 40s have registered for the hike, which will take place on November 20 at an undisclosed location in the Free State.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, life coach Fanafikile Lephaku said the hike was about more than just taking your kit off, and said it was meant to encourage women participants to heal.

“You have two kinds of people — those who are not comfortable and confident in their bodies and those who have complete confidence in their bodies — like your Zodwa Wabantu. So this naked hike is to make people realise that there is a power in accepting yourself the way you are. We are trying to empower women on just that.

“We want to strip it down to say yes, you feel confident in your beautiful clothes and makeup but do you hold the same confidence in your bareness? The hike is basically about helping someone accept themselves naturally,” said Lephaku.

While many applauded the cause and threw their weight behind it, others said it would take a lot for them to be “brave” enough to participate in the hike.

“Do whatever you have to do to heal from your trauma. It’s worth it. If walking up a mountain naked helps you, walk up that mountain naked, bru,” wrote Karabo Krb Dikgale.

“Sounds interesting and liberating. It’s a yes from me,” added Shandu Zano.

Andre van der Westhuizen joked that “stripping emotional scars” may lead to “physical scratches” on the hike.

“Not a good idea. Ticks, mosquitoes, branches, UV rays, etc. And of course snakes!” said Lyndon Brown.

READ MORE

'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing

The founder of the ‘naked hike’ concept on Monday said the hike was about much more than stripping naked. It was also about stripping down emotional ...
News
11 hours ago

When naked and afraid costs you deerly

Nude sunbathers were among those fined by Australian authorities at the weekend for not obeying Covid-19 rules
World
4 months ago

SA nudist bares all to address the stigma around naturism

Once torn between traditions and longing, Vogani Nkuna overcame his guilt and found freedom, peace and happiness in naturism
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...