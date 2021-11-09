Universities granted millions to develop Covid-19 vaccine

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) and North West University (NWU) have been granted R3.5m to support locally made candidate vaccines, including one for Covid-19.

A memorandum of agreement between WSU and the Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority (Chieta) was signed in November to conduct preclinical trials to test the efficacy of candidate Covid-19 vaccines which have been already developed.

The grant aims to develop significant local skills and could lead to local manufacturing, expansion, distribution and supply.

“This collaboration gives us and our scientists an opportunity to work with other scientists who under normal circumstances would not have this opportunity,” said WSU vice-chancellor professor Rushiella Songca.

Added to the memorandum of agreement is the aim to develop a pan-African network of collaborating universities and research institutions which want to play a key role in vaccines and pandemic management on the continent.

The university said the grant had been invested in much-needed research and skills transfer at WSU and NWU, headed by professor Markus Depfenhart, who has been involved with both institutions in the development of vaccines and pandemic management interventions in Africa.