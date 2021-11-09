WATCH LIVE | Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on blackouts
09 November 2021 - 15:44
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Tuesday briefing the media about the power utility’s implementation of rolling blackouts.
Eskom said De Ruyter would be joined by the state-owned entity’s management team to provide an update on system challenges.
South Africans have had to consistently deal with rotational load-shedding, often at short notice, since late last month, with Eskom escalating the power cuts to stage 4 this week.
TimesLIVE