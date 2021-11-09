WATCH LIVE | Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on blackouts

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Tuesday briefing the media about the power utility’s implementation of rolling blackouts.

Eskom said De Ruyter would be joined by the state-owned entity’s management team to provide an update on system challenges.

South Africans have had to consistently deal with rotational load-shedding, often at short notice, since late last month, with Eskom escalating the power cuts to stage 4 this week.

TimesLIVE