South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on blackouts

09 November 2021 - 15:44 By TimesLIVE

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Tuesday briefing the media about the power utility’s implementation of rolling blackouts. 

Eskom said De Ruyter would be joined by the state-owned entity’s management team to provide an update on system challenges.

South Africans have had to consistently deal with rotational load-shedding, often at short notice, since late last month, with Eskom escalating the power cuts to stage 4 this week.

TimesLIVE

