South Africa

‘We are normalising the abnormal’ — SA slams Eskom’s advice on what to do during load-shedding

09 November 2021 - 09:28
Eskom has requested the public to make use of its plan during load-shedding.
Eskom has requested the public to make use of its plan during load-shedding.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

Power utility Eskom caught heavy flak over its list of things the public can do during load-shedding.

This week, Eskom requested that the public invest in a few things, including making sure that they save their batteries.

This comes after the power utility announced it would implement stage 4 rolling blackouts countrywide until 5am on Friday.

Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Saturday.

Eskom said this was due to ongoing generation capacity shortages.

“While Eskom regrets the escalation in load-shedding, it is necessary to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively as we are not getting the reduction in demand expected from the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding.”

According to Eskom, if load-shedding is getting you down there are some things you can do, including making use of surge protection, buying a portable dongle for the internet, stocking up on a first-aid kit and investing in an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) device for your computer.

On social media, Eskom's plan and tips were met with mixed reaction, with some expressing their frustration with continuing blackouts.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

READ MORE

Power blackouts all week: Eskom

Forecast at stage 2, but Eskom warns: "Since the power system remains volatile and unpredictable, higher stages of loadshedding may be required."
News
1 day ago

'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head

The Black Business Council has called for Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter and the parastatal's directors to step down as load-shedding continues to leave ...
News
15 hours ago

Stage 4 load-shedding for the rest of the week

Eskom said it would implement stage 4 rolling blackouts countrywide starting at 1pm on Monday until 5am on Friday.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...