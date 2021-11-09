‘We are normalising the abnormal’ — SA slams Eskom’s advice on what to do during load-shedding
Power utility Eskom caught heavy flak over its list of things the public can do during load-shedding.
This week, Eskom requested that the public invest in a few things, including making sure that they save their batteries.
This comes after the power utility announced it would implement stage 4 rolling blackouts countrywide until 5am on Friday.
Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Saturday.
Eskom said this was due to ongoing generation capacity shortages.
“While Eskom regrets the escalation in load-shedding, it is necessary to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively as we are not getting the reduction in demand expected from the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding.”
According to Eskom, if load-shedding is getting you down there are some things you can do, including making use of surge protection, buying a portable dongle for the internet, stocking up on a first-aid kit and investing in an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) device for your computer.
On social media, Eskom's plan and tips were met with mixed reaction, with some expressing their frustration with continuing blackouts.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
