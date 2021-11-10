South Africa

Abalone valued at more than R600,000 seized in Eastern Cape

10 November 2021 - 09:00
Eastern Cape police say they are closing in on the suspects and arrests are imminent. Stock photo.
Eastern Cape police say they are closing in on the suspects and arrests are imminent. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Eastern Cape police say they are closing in on suspects and arrests are imminent after abalone valued at more than R600,000 was seized in two vehicles on the N2.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said a case of contravening the Marine Living Resources Act (illegal transporting of abalone) has been opened for investigation.

“On Tuesday at about 5am it is alleged a resident alerted the Humansdorp K9 police about suspicious people loading plastic bags into two vehicles, a red VW Polo and a blue Audi, at the beach in Pellsrus, Jeffreys Bay,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli said a K9 vehicle was dispatched immediately to monitor the N2 between Jeffreys Bay and Thornhill with the assistance of Thornhill police. 

“Moments later, the two vehicles were spotted on the N2 and were pulled off the road. The occupants of both vehicles disembarked and ran to nearby bushes.  A search was conducted, but the three suspects managed to escape. On searching the two vehicles, police found abalone estimated at more than R600,000,” said Nkohli.

Nkohli said the two vehicles were seized for further investigation. 

Police have urged residents in coastal cities and towns to assist in protecting endangered marine life.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cocaine worth R200m stolen from Hawks offices in KZN

An estimated 541kg of cocaine with a street value of R200m was stolen from the Hawks' offices in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 day ago

Abalone worth R2m seized in Cradock

The Cradock crime prevention unit confiscated 1.4 tons of abalone this week.
News
3 weeks ago

Cape avian flu outbreak: 100 birds dying a day, and that's an improvement

The Western Cape is losing about 100 seabirds a day, down from about 750 at the peak of an outbreak of avian influenza.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  2. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  3. ‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible ... South Africa
  4. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  5. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...