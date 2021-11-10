Big business: Here’s what we need to do to get more electricity

New capacity must urgently be added to the electricity grid to address the load-shedding that SA has experienced for more than 13 years, not destabilising Eskom’s management, says big business.

“The fundamental issue lies in years of irreversible damage inflicted on the utility over more than a decade of state capture and corruption which resulted in critically undermaintained plants,” said Business Unity SA (Busa) CEO Cas Coovadia.

“Despite the deep maintenance programme, the trend shows an increasingly worsening energy availability factor with more and more faults identified and more unplanned outages because of the ageing and poorly maintained plants.”

Coovadia said Busa rejects recent calls for the resignation or termination of the Eskom executive and board.

“It does not help to exacerbate the ongoing operational crisis by creating a leadership and governance crisis at Eskom.

“We are of the view this leadership has taken the tough decisions, shown remarkable openness and transparency and, critically, developed a progressive, future-looking plan that will see the diversification and decarbonisation of the electricity supply system in SA.”