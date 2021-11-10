Cellphone evidence 'links' wife of slain intelligence cop with alleged hitman

Some of the six people accused of murdering retired crime intelligence officer Thekiso Hendrick Mogoerane were in communication before the killing.

This is according to a digital forensic investigator and analyst, who on Wednesday presented evidence showing that there was communication among some of the six.

Elphus Mushana, stationed at the Hawks' Germiston offices, testified how he analysed information contained in cellphones belonging to Mogoerane’s wife, former police officer Lt-Col Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, 58, her son Thabiso Mogoerane, 30, and four other co-accused.

The strangled body of Mogoerane, 61, was found on the back seat of his Hyundai Accent, which was found abandoned next to the P91 road in Kempton Park in the early hours of January 17 2018.

The wife and son are standing trial in the high court in Johannesburg, together with Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, Thulani Nxumalo, 36, Sanele “Mdeva” Mphuthi, Ntobizodwa Dlamini, 73, and Velaphi Cordelia Mogoerane, 58. The co-accused each face a charge of murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.