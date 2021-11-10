COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 medical waste is making the global plastic problem even worse

November 10 2021 -06:00

Covid-19 medical waste is making the global plastic problem even worse

An increase in demand for single-use plastics such as face masks, gloves and face shields as a result of Covid-19 is intensifying pressure on a burgeoning global plastic problem.

While many researchers suspect there will be a huge influx of mismanaged pandemic-related plastic waste, a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal is the first to project the magnitude and fate of it in oceans.

The study uses a newly developed ocean-plastic numerical model to quantify the impact of the pandemic on plastic discharge from land sources.

The researchers found that more than eight million tons of pandemic-associated plastic waste have been generated globally, with more than 25,000 tons entering the global ocean.

Within three to four years, a significant portion of this debris is expected to make its way onto beaches or the seabed.

A smaller portion will go into the open ocean, eventually to be trapped in the centres of ocean basins or subtropical gyres, which can become rubbish patches, and a circumpolar plastic accumulation zone in the Arctic Ocean.

The researchers incorporated data from the start of the pandemic in 2020 to August 2021, finding that most global plastic waste entering the ocean is coming from Asia, with hospital waste representing the bulk of land discharge.