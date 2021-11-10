South Africa

Covid-19: SA records 305 cases, 48 deaths in the past 24 hours

10 November 2021 - 18:56 By TimesLIVE
According to the NICD, this means that there have been 2,924,622 infections and 89,435 fatalities recorded countrywide since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA in March 2020.
According to the NICD, this means that there have been 2,924,622 infections and 89,435 fatalities recorded countrywide since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA in March 2020.
Image: World Health Organisation/Africa region

There were only 305 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

There were also 48 newly recorded coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the same period. According to the NICD, this means that there have been 2,924,622 infections and 89,435 fatalities recorded countrywide since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA in March 2020.

Of the new cases, only Gauteng (93) and the Western Cape (51) passed the 50 mark. KZN was the other province to record more than 30 cases, with 42 confirmed in the past day.

There were also 33 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 3,723.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Is it safe to swim in public pools, lakes and at beaches during the Covid-19 pandemic?

There is no chance of contracting Covid-19 while swimming because "the Covid-19 virus does not transmit through water while swimming".
News
1 day ago

Can adding chillies to my food help prevent or fight Covid-19?

"Hot peppers in your food, though very tasty, cannot prevent nor cure Covid-19," says the World Health Organisation.
News
12 hours ago

Sabalenka says she got vaccinated after contracting COVID-19

World number two Aryna Sabalenka said she got vaccinated against COVID-19 after having to miss last month's Indian Wells tournament because she ...
Sport
9 hours ago

IN PICS | Thousands protest in New Zealand against Covid-19 rules

New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament on Tuesday as thousands of people gathered to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and ...
News
1 day ago

WHO warns about looming shortage of Covid-19 vaccine syringes

There could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer Covid-19 vaccinations in 2022.
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  2. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  3. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  4. ‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible ... South Africa
  5. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...