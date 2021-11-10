South Africa

Elderly motorist hurt in freak accident 'robbed by vagrants' while waiting for help

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
10 November 2021 - 13:10
Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene in Morningside, Durban, to find a woman in a serious condition following a freak accident. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

An elderly woman who was seriously injured when she was knocked down by her own car was allegedly robbed by vagrants while waiting for help.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene in Gordon Road in Morningside, Durban, to find the woman in a serious condition after the freak accident.

“Reports from the scene suggest she had parked her car and was walking behind it when it rolled back, knocking her over and driving over her,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

He said it was further alleged vagrants in the area robbed the injured woman of her belongings before emergency services personnel arrived on the scene. 

“Advanced life support paramedics used interventions to stabilise her before she was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.”

