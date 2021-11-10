Entrepreneurs losing hope as load-shedding cripples businesses

After suffering nine hours without electricity, a Cape Town businessman couldn't help but share his frustrations with Eskom on social media.

On Tuesday, Eskom boss André de Ruyter announced that load-shedding was expected to end on Saturday morning. And stage 4 load-shedding was expected to revert to stage 3 from Wednesday 5am until Friday 5am, where it would drop to stage 2 until Saturday at 5am.

But this is cold comfort for Nomu co-creator Paul Raphaely, who was scathing on the lifestyle food product's Twitter page on Tuesday.

“Today Nomu will lose nine-and-a-half hours of production time, as we are moving into one of our busiest periods, and we simply cannot produce. This is entirely as a result of avoidable, institutional incompetence that would not be tolerated in the private sector,” he tweeted.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Raphaely said the current environment was not fit for entrepreneurs and that the government was lying to citizens by encouraging them to start their own businesses.