Fatal stabbing of pupil indicates depth of social ills — MEC

10 November 2021 - 09:15
Limpopo police are gathering information to find out what led to the fatal attack on a grade 11 pupil on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A fight among a group of pupils in Medingen village in Ga-Kgapane, Limpopo, has claimed the life of a grade 11 student.

Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the incident happened on Monday and the police were gathering information to find out what led to the fight.

She said the Limpopo departments of social development and education have dispatched social workers to start with the provision of psychosocial support to the family of the deceased, a pupil at Magoletša High School.

“Social workers will extend the same service to the school for pupils as they are currently sitting for their year-end exams,” Chuene said.

Social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale said the incident is an indication that social ills such as substance abuse and bullying are persistent in some parts of the province.

“The incident is again exposing the behaviour by some of our young people in communities. This violent behaviour by children must immediately come to an end. We are urging parents to keep a close eye on their children so they can notice behavioural change and report to social workers for immediate intervention,” Rakgoale said.  

Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo called on parents and other stakeholders to be actively involved in supporting schools in dealing with bullying and abuse.

“It is devastating and saddening that we had to lose a young life in this manner. This is something that needs all of us to collaborate on, to enforce laws prohibiting pupils from carrying dangerous weapons in schools and communities. We send our condolences to the bereaved family and the entire school community,” Boshielo said.

SowetanLIVE

