Five family members die in house fire

Five Pretoria West family members perished while a mother and child managed to escape with minor injuries after a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the five deceased included a 6-year-old boy, three men aged 18, 22 and 24, and a 46-year-old woman.

A mother, aged 45, and a 3-year-old boy escaped the blaze.

Mabaso said the city’s emergency services team received a call at about 1.30am.

“The first firefighting unit to arrive on the scene found the house fully engulfed by fire, with parts of the roof having collapsed.”

They were informed by bystanders that people were trapped inside the house, he said.