Former state security officials being co-opted to help with vetting backlog

10 November 2021
The State Security Agency wants to fast-track the eradication of a vetting backlog.
The State Security Agency (SSA) says retired members are being roped in to help it clear a vetting backlog.

They are not being recalled to assist in foreign operations, as erroneously speculated, the SSA said on Wednesday.

Acting director-general ambassador Gab Msimanga said the agency was “working on a strategy to turn around the situation regarding the backlog on vetting.

“The plan to bring on board retired members had nothing to do with foreign postings but a capacity drive to fast-track the eradication of the vetting backlog, which is the terrain of the domestic branch.”

As far back as 2019, a parliamentary committee questioned the SSA about the need to vet public officials in state organs, particularly those involved in procurement spending.

