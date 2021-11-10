IN PICTURES | Climate change activists protest at Africa Energy Week conference
10 November 2021 - 17:48
Climate change activists took to the streets on Wednesday to protest at the Africa Energy Week conference in Cape Town.
In recent years there has been an urgent need for governments to reduce carbon emissions as global warming intensifies.
Activists are demanding that the government play a more active role in ensuring that ocean life and the environment as a whole are saved by ensuring members of the public, business and industry help to reduce pollution.
TimesLIVE