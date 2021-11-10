South Africa

IN PICTURES | Climate change activists protest at Africa Energy Week conference

10 November 2021 - 17:48 By TimesLIVE
Climate change activists call on participants of the Africa Energy Week conference in Cape Town to support a renewable energy future for Africa.
Image: Esa Alexander

Climate change activists took to the streets on Wednesday to protest at the Africa Energy Week conference in Cape Town.

In recent years there has been an urgent need for governments to reduce carbon emissions as global warming intensifies. 

Activists are demanding that the government play a more active role in ensuring that ocean life and the environment as a whole are saved by ensuring members of the public, business and industry help to reduce pollution.

Climate change activists say they can't breathe as the air is too contaminated.
Image: Esa Alexander
Climate change activists in SA demand accountability.
Image: Esa Alexander
Climate change has become a global problem and Africa is in the firing line.
Image: Esa Alexander
Activists say if planet Earth gets destroyed, humans won't have anywhere to live.
Image: Esa Alexander
Climate change needs urgent attention, say activists.
Image: Esa Alexander
The oceans and SA's coastline are in crisis as natural resources are damaged and depleted.
Image: Esa Alexander
Climate change activists want the government to act now.
Image: Esa Alexander

