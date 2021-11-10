South Africa

Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death dies before he can conceal her body

10 November 2021 - 08:04
Police in Mpumalanga are investigating cases of murder and culpable homicide. Stock photo.
Police in Mpumalanga are investigating cases of murder and culpable homicide. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after a man allegedly stabbed his 33-year-old girlfriend to death and died before her body could be concealed.

This is after three bodies, including those of the murder victim and her 31-year-old boyfriend, were recovered after an accident on the R23 near Standerton.

One injured person was admitted to Standerton Hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police are investigating cases of murder and culpable homicide.

Mohlala said it was initially believed it was an “ordinary accident”, but after intensive investigations, evidence proved otherwise.

He said it was discovered two couples had been partying in a flat occupied by one of the couples.

“The second couple was reportedly involved in an argument and the 31-year-old boyfriend allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death. 

“The other couple assisted the boyfriend to load the body in the motor vehicle of the deceased with the intent to conceal the body.

“While they were driving on the R23, they collided with a truck.”

The crash victims were the boyfriend of the slain woman and the female friend who had helped load her into the vehicle. The friend’s partner survived and is being treated in hospital.

TimesLIVE

Attempted murder accused skipped court to ‘kidnap and strangle’ a child

A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend's daughter in Potchefstroom on the day he was due in court to ...
News
20 hours ago

Confession statement in retired crime intelligence murder case is admissible

The high court in Johannesburg ruled on Monday that a confession made by an accused in the 2018 murder of retired crime intelligence official Maj-Gen ...
News
1 day ago

Slain husband ‘came home with girlfriends, infuriating cop wife’: witness

One of the alleged hitmen accused of the murder of retired senior crime intelligence police officer Maj-Gen Hendrick Mogoerane has suggested two ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  2. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  3. ‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible ... South Africa
  4. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  5. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...