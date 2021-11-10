South Africa

Mining firms dominate ahead of Sunday Times 'Top 100 Companies' awards

10 November 2021
Late businessman, Jabu Mabuza has been posthumously awarded the lifetime achiever award for his stellar contribution to South African business. The award will be made on Thursday at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies awards. File photo.
SA’s top CEOs will gather for the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies awards on Thursday. 

The awards, which will be held virtually, are sponsored by BCX and will acknowledge listed companies that have earned the highest returns for their stakeholders over the past five years. 

In this year's awards, mining companies once again dominate the top 10.

In 2020, the top company was DRDGold, followed by Harmony Gold in second place and Kumba Iron Ore in third.

The results, which are compiled by Vestra Advisory, include companies listed on the JSE with a minimum market capitalisation of R5bn as at the end of August 2021, and which have a track record of five years of trading from September 1 2016.

In addition, the coveted lifetime achiever and business leader of the year awards will be announced, recognising outstanding leadership in the corporate sector.

This year Jabu Mabuza has been posthumously awarded the lifetime achiever award for his stellar contribution to South African business. Mabuza died in June at the age 63 from Covid-19 complications. 

During his illustrious career, Mabuza held the role of chair on various boards, including Telkom, SA Tourism, Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership, AB InBev and Sun International.

Last year’s lifetime achiever award was given to Jacko Maree, for his achievements in the financial services industry. And the business leader of the year was Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. 

The BCX Digital Innovation Award recognises, promotes and encourages SMEs and enterprises to resolve the challenges of SA.​

