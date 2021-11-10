Probe into death of Durban mental health facility resident given 'week-old biryani dinner'

Durban and Coastal Mental Health (DCMH) is conducting an investigation into the death of a resident at its Phoenix facility after residents were allegedly given week-old donated food for supper.

The biryani was donated frozen on October 23. It was served to 60 residents on the evening of November 1.

Several residents and a care worker complained about upset stomachs overnight.

According to documents seen by TimesLIVE, which have been verified by sources, the elderly resident, whose name is known to TimesLIVE, fell ill at about 1am. She was given glucose but her condition worsened by lunchtime. An ambulance was called but she died before being taken to hospital.

According to official reports submitted by staff and management, the catering company which services Phoenix, Austerville and Umlazi residential facilities was experiencing a “cash flow problem” and was unable to stock ingredients necessary to comply with the menu plan.

A catering official said they were compelled to use the old biryani because there was nothing else. They expressed concern that it was not sufficient to feed all the residents and was “spicy”.