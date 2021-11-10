R200m cocaine stolen from Hawks offices in KZN was from drugs seized in June bust
The R200m worth of cocaine stolen from the Hawks office building in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, at the weekend was seized during an operation in June.
TimesLIVE reported on Monday that 541kg of cocaine was stolen from the offices of the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention (DPCI) on Sunday.
Brig Nomthandazo Mbambo of the DPCI confirmed the stolen drugs were seized during an intelligence-driven operation at a container depot in Isipingo, south of Durban, on June 22.
On June 22 members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, together with members from Durban Harbour and Crime Intelligence Border Security, swooped on a container in Avenue East in Isipingo which had allegedly been storing animal food.
There 26 canvas bags branded “TikTok” and “Jaguar” were found with bricks of cocaine, and these were confiscated.
At the time the Hawks revealed the bricks weighed 541kg, with an estimated value of more than R243m.
The bust came three months after one of SA’s largest drug busts.
Police tactical forces led by Western Cape organised crime narcotics unit detectives seized a huge haul of R583m worth of cocaine from a fishing vessel off Saldanha on March 1.
Bulgarians Mario Vasev, 47, Asen Georgiev Ivanov, 51, Borislav Stoyanov Atanasov, 45, and Atanas Bikov, 53, were arrested, along with the Myanmarese crew of a fishing vessel filled with nearly a ton of cocaine.
On Tuesday Mbambo said they were investigating a case of business burglary after a break-in at the Hawks Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone.
Mbambo said the perpetrators gained entry by forcing open windows some time between Friday, 4pm and 7am on Monday.
“One of the safes in the office, used to store exhibits, was tampered with. The suspects stole 541kg of cocaine and ransacked the office where safes were kept.”
DPCI head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya has appointed his deputy, Lt-Gen Tebello Constance Mosikili, to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances of the theft while detective and forensic services have also been requested to investigate.
Mbambo said no arrests have been made.
