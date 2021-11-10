R200m cocaine stolen from Hawks offices in KZN was from drugs seized in June bust

The R200m worth of cocaine stolen from the Hawks office building in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, at the weekend was seized during an operation in June.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that 541kg of cocaine was stolen from the offices of the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention (DPCI) on Sunday.

Brig Nomthandazo Mbambo of the DPCI confirmed the stolen drugs were seized during an intelligence-driven operation at a container depot in Isipingo, south of Durban, on June 22.