South Africa

Ship evacuated at St Helena Bay due to toxic fumes is 'no threat to humans'

10 November 2021 - 21:57
The South African Maritime Safety Authority says toxic fumes coming off a vessel offshore near St Helena Bay pose no immediate threat to the marine environment or to humans.
The South African Maritime Safety Authority says toxic fumes coming off a vessel offshore near St Helena Bay pose no immediate threat to the marine environment or to humans.
Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said toxic fumes coming off a vessel offshore near St Helena Bay, off the Western Cape, pose no immediate threat to the marine environment or to humans.

In a statement on Wednesday, Samsa described the vessel concerned as a bulk carrier named the NS Qingdao, some of whose chemical cargo had apparently become unstable due to contact with rainwater while it was discharging cargo in Durban.

Once the incident had been identified, the vessel was evacuated from the port and towed out to sea to ventilate its hatches offshore.

St Helena Bay is part of the Saldanha Bay municipality.

“Samsa is aware of a vessel releasing toxic fumes in St Helena Bay. The geared bulk carrier NS Qingdao suffered a chemical reaction after its cargo came into contact with rainwater while discharging the cargo in the port of Durban.

“Concentrated toxic fumes were released into the atmosphere and as a result, the Transnet National Port Authority in consultation with other stakeholders decided to evacuate the vessel from the port so that the hatches could be ventilated offshore.

“Samsa directed the vessel to sail to a protected anchorage under the escort of the tug Umkhuseli. The vessel has a full team of salvors, chemical experts, hazmat teams and other emergency personnel on board to manage the operation safely, following defined emergency protocols. The owner is co-operating with the authorities and has been very proactive to help contain the situation,” said Samsa.

The organisation added that the cargo will be discharged into skips, chemically neutralised and landed ashore at an approved dumping site in a safe and controlled manner. The vessel poses no immediate threat to the marine environment and humans.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Fires fuel ‘nasty chemicals’ alarm in KZN

The fire at a Durban chemicals warehouse during last month’s unrest has raised alarm bells among environmental activists who fear it might not be an ...
News
2 months ago

Blast in German industrial park kills two, several missing

An explosion in a German industrial park on Tuesday killed at least two people and injured 31, setting off a fierce blaze that sent a pall of smoke ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  2. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  3. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  4. ‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible ... South Africa
  5. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...