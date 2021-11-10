Singles’ Day? — What you need to know about the shopping holiday rivalling Black Friday

Thursday is an important day in the international shopping calendar with SA retailers joining the global trend with Singles’ Day specials.

While many of us are keeping our wallet tight in preparation for Black Friday on November 26, there is an opportunity to splurge a little earlier with the Chinese online shopping festival on November 11.

Singles’ Day was introduced by Chinese students in the 1990s and has grown in popularity. The symbolism of the date is four ones representing “bare branches”, a Chinese expression for being unattached.

It evolved into a festival of shopping, socialising and entertainment as people treated themselves for being single.

MUST I PROVE I’M SINGLE FOR GOOD DEALS?

No, you won’t have to show you are “unattached” to be eligible for the specials. It’s just another excuse to shop.

WHERE CAN I SHOP?

Online retailer Superbalist promises up to 50% off this year, while Zando also hinted at specials on their as-yet unpopulated Singles’ Day shopping page.

Cosmetics company Clinique will also run specials, as will Steve Madden.

For the first time, Clicks will run Singles’ Day specials online, with savings of up to 40% on fragrances, beauty, electrical and home products and more. The deals are online only.

“We know consumer spending is constrained this festive season so we have put together a huge variety of deals and savings that will appeal to everyone and suit every pocket. Perfect for stocking up on everyday essentials and early festive gifts for the whole family,” said Vikash Singh, Clicks managing executive.

The Foschini Group and OneDayOnly have also previously offered specials on the day.