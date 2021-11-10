Start preparing for 54 hours without water

Residents in the eight municipalities across Gauteng that will be affected by Rand Water’s planned 54-hour shutdown from 5am on Monday are urged to start curbing their water use from Thursday.

The reasoning is that by ensuring all water stores and backup plans are in place by Wednesday, usage will reduce from Thursday and authorities will have time to ensure that reservoirs and storage facilities are filled to capacity before the outage kicks in.

“The reservoirs are like giant buckets and need time to fill. If people continue draining them and emptying the system, we will run out of water quickly,” explained water engineer Eddie Singo.

Singo is the executive manager of Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch water treatment plant in the Vaal region, where the 54-hour shutdown will take place. He has been in the industry for 20 years, and is a technical man who understands the job ahead of them and the reasons for it.

This shutdown, he said, had been planned since 2019 after a similar shutdown at that time. Monday’s shutdown is a maintenance measure undertaken to add a new pipe to the system that will not only increase the amount of water that can be drawn from the river into the treatment plant, but will increase the volume of the old pipes that supply municipalities and provide extra flexibility in future when shutdowns are needed.