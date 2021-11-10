'The system is not on the brink of collapse'- The current state of Eskom

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has assured South Africans there is no plan to collapse the Eskom power system amid the ongoing outages.

De Ruyter cited energy experts who are “spreading conspiracies” concerning load-shedding, saying these were harmful and not “helping the debate” about the challenges faced by the power utility.

De Ruyter and other Eskom executives were on Tuesday briefing the media on the rolling blackouts that will last until Saturday.

Here are five important take outs from the briefing:

Municipalities refusing to implement load-shedding

De Ruyter said municipalities that refuse to implement load-shedding contribute to persistent power outages. He said Eskom has engaged these municipalities.

“During stage 2 load-shedding we saw a number of municipalities either not abiding by the obligations to implement load-shedding or implementing it only on a fractional basis of what their commitment should be,” he said.

Power units

De Ruyter said Eskom will have more power in its grid as more power stations are expected to be restored. These include two Thuthuka units that will return by the weekend.

“We anticipate that between 3,000MW and 4,000MW will be added to the grid which will have a positive impact on the outlook for load-shedding going forward,” he said.