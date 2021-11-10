‘They were very good people’: Tragedy as fire claims five family members

Five people died in the blaze in Pretoria West in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the victims were a six-year-old boy, three men aged 18, 22 and 24, and a 46-year-old woman. A mother, aged 45, and a three-year-old boy survived.

“I could hear voices, people screaming inside, calling for help,” said Simon Motaung, a neighbour who helped save two family members from a deadly house fire.

Motaung, holding back tears, said he received a call for help from the homeowners at about 1.30am on Wednesday.

“When I got here the house was burning. I tried to get something to break the window and managed to get an axe. I saw the lady inside and helped her come out. I also managed to pull the baby out. When I went to help the others it was too late — the flames were big.”

The woman and child were calling for help during the rescue, he said.